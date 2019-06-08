Who decided what is hot and what is cold?

This week on The Sound Kitchen, you'll hear the answer to the question about the Fahrenheit and Celsius temperature scales. There's a surprise guest this week, Eid al-Fitr greetings from listener Sultan Sarkar, great music - and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the arrow in the photo above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. You'll hear the winner's names announced and the week's quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you've grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

I want to hear from you about your little moments of joy. Small, daily things: a beautiful sunset, a baby's laugh. Let's add that as a very nice ingredient to our communal cooking – let's share the joy! In these crazy times, we all need it … write to me at [email protected]

For our DX enthusiast and shortwave listener friends: I am sad to announce we no longer have a shortwave frequency; we have severe budget constraints which no longer permit us to broadcast via shortwave.

But you can still hear us on World Radio Network. As you know, we now broadcast only 1 hour per day, Monday – Friday, from 14:00 to 15:00 UTC/GMT.

For North America: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 06:00 to 06:59, from 10:00 to 10:59 and from 16:00 to 16h59 UTC/GMT.

For Africa and Asia: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 06:00 to 06:59, from 10:00 to 10:59 and from 16:00 to 16h59 UTC/GMT.

For Europe: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 07:00 to 07:50, from 12:00 to 12:59 and from 20:00 to 20:59 UTC/GMT.

In Paris, you can hear us on World Radio Paris on DAB+, Monday to Friday from 15:00 to 15:59 UTC/GMT as well as Tuesday through Saturday from 07:00 to 07:59 UTC/GMT.

To listen to our features, go to our website and click on “Features”. You'll see all of our features (now podcasts only). You can either listen directly, or subscribe and receive them directly on your mobile phone. Don't give up on us!

Teachers, take note! I save postcards and stamps from all over the world to send to you for your students. If you would like stamps and postcards for your students, just write and let me know. The address is [email protected]

Did you know there's an RFI English newsletter? If you subscribe, you'll receive our newsletter every day. Just click on Newsletters, fill out the form, and you'll stay up-to-date with RFI English.

Welcome to our new RFI Listeners Club member, Dr Thiagasambandam Elampooranan from Chennai, India.

So glad you have joined us!

You too can be a member of the RFI Listeners Club – just write me at [email protected] and tell me you want to join, and I'll send you a membership number. It's that easy. When you win a Sound Kitchen quiz as an RFI Listeners Club member, you receive a premium prize.

RFI Clubs: Be sure to always include Audrey Iattoni ([email protected]) and Chrystelle Nammour ([email protected]) from our Listener Relations department on all your RFI Club correspondence. Remember to copy me ([email protected]) when you write them so that I know what is going on, too. N.B. You do not need to send them your quiz answers! Email overload!

We've made a Facebook page just for you, the RFI English Clubs. It is a closed group, so when you apply to join, be sure you include the name of your RFI Club and your membership number. Everyone can look at it, but only members of the group can post on it. If you haven't yet asked to join the group, go to the Facebook link above and fill out the questionnaire!!!!! (if you do not answer the questions, I click “decline”).

This week's quiz: On 4 May, I asked you about a 28 April article on our website entitled “A tiny French village becomes a model for integrating migrants”. It's about a small town in France which welcomes refugees from around the world with open arms, incorporates them into their lives and their community, and are saddened when the refugees move away. They formed a volunteer group to help the refugees adapt to their new surroundings, and I asked you to tell me the name of their volunteer organization, as well as the name of the little village, and where in France it is located.

The answers are: The name of the little village is Ferrette. It's in eastern France, near the Swiss border, and there are approximately 800 people who live there. The name of the volunteer association the villagers formed to help the refugees adapt to their new country is “Neighbours Around the World”.

The winners this week are: Raju Rasheduzzaman from Rangpur, Bangladesh; Raihan Ali, a member of the Nilshagor RFI Fan Club in Nilphamari, Bangladesh; Mohammed Sayeeb, a member of the International RFI DX Radio Listeners Club and Naved Raiyan, the president of the RFI Fan Club - both clubs are in Baruipara, India. Last but not least (by far!): Nafisa Khatun, the president of the RFI Mahila Shrota Sangha Club in Hariharpara, India.

Congratulations winners!

Here's the music you heard on this week's program: “Une à une” and “On reprend là”, written and performed by Chrys Nammour; “L'oiseau Pirouette” by Pierre-André Athané; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, and “Ramadan Mubarak” by Niaz Hunzai.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to [email protected]

This week's question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 8 July to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 13 July podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

[email protected]

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country's international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don't forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or to form your own official RFI Club, click here