Angry Residents Bath Police Officer With Hot Palm Nut Soup

Supt Tetteh bathed with soup

Angry residents of Assin Dansami in the Assin North district of the Central region, have pelted stones and bath the police with hot soup when they visited the community to maintain law and order.

The police were in the community to maintain peace between the residents and workers of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

It was reported that officials from the Ghana Water Company were in the community to formally take over the management of the water station from local managers but the residents felt unhappy resulting in a heated confrontation.

As a result, the police were called in to control the crowd but the residents vented their anger on the police and attacked them.

In the process, the Divisional Commander for Assin North, Superintendent Isaac Tetteh was bathed with hot palm soup by a woman who later took to her heels after realizing her action was unlawful.

How it started?

According to reports sighted by Modernghana, government in 2017 directed all water pumps and stations to be taken over by the Ghana Water Company to manage.

But the directives did not go down well with the local managers of the Dansami Water Pumping Station meanwhile, all other towns in the district have handed over to GWCL.

It took the effort of some bigwigs in the town to convince the local management board to surrender the keys to authorities of Ghana Water Company.

As if that was not enough, the residents forcefully entered the water station to drive away the GWCL officials from managing the water facility, locked it up but water refused to gash out of the pipes.

It later appeared that a local board member of the water station identified as Kwaku Frimpong was said to have threatened other residents with a cutlass from fetching the water, thereby causing artificial water shortage in the area.

Following that, the Traditional Chief of the Community made a distress call to the police to calm the rioting and also arrested Frimpong.

However, some of the residents including family members of Frimpong attack the police to resist Frimpong's arrest and as the result, a female relative poured a pot of palm hot soup on the Police Commander and bolted.

Fortunately, on the side of the police, they managed to arrest two persons including Frimpong, while investigation continues.