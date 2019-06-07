Draconian New laws Needed To Halt Physical Attacks On The Persons Of Police Officers, And Police Stations, Nationwide

Apparently, the commander in charge of the Ghana Police Service at Asin Praso, in Ghana's Central Region, Superintendent Isaac Tetteh, and two of the police officers under his command, were assaulted, whiles effecting the arrest of suspects involved in riotous behaviour. There have been far too many such unsavoury incidents in our country, for comfort. They are monstrous, abominable, unspeakable and unpardonable. Haaba.

According to news reports by sections of the Ghanaian media, a woman poured hot soup on Superintendent Isaac Tetteh, and two of the police officers under his command, who accompanied him to effect the arrest of some members of lawless rival-warring-gangs, in Asin Praso. No African democracy can thrive and remain stable when such acts of lawlessness become widespread. The time has now come for such outrageous incidents to be brought to a halt, nationwide, as soon as practicable.

It is an intolerable situation. Clearly, given the urgency of the situation, the most effective way to bring such egregious acts of indiscipline to an end is to get Parliament to pass draconian new laws, designed to curb this nation-wrecking-menace, once a day for all. We cannot have such lawlessness in our liberal and tolerant African society.

And, as a civilised African people, we must vow that we will no longer tolerate physical attacks on any of the brave, hardworking men and women, who daily serve society from their assigned operational police units, and constantly risk their lives doing so. The hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service must make the passage of such new laws a priority-lobbying-task.

The question we must all ponder over is: Do those brave policemen and women not put their lives on the line daily, in the very dangerous work they do keeping law-abiding citizens, and legally resident foreigners, across Ghana, safe from harm by dangerous criminals? In turn, they must be protected by the Ghanaian nation-state, at all material times, whiles maintaining law and order in our country.

Finally, Parliament must pass tough new laws, under certificates of urgency, to make attacks on the persons of police officers, and police stations nationwide, serious crimes, for which convicted suspects must serve mandatory prison terms of no less than ten years with hard labour - without the possibility of parole. Case closed. Who born dog? Haaba.