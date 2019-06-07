Appreciation And Gratitude On My Appointment As Oti Regional Deputy Youth Organiser

Hukash Muntari

I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude and deepest appreciation to the regional executives at large and particularly my immediate Boss, the indefatigable regional youth organiser Mr King David Nkabonam and all and sundry who have in diverse ways supported this appointment

I am very thankful to my home constituency, the Krachi West Constituency executives for mentoring and grooming me for this enviable position and acknowledge them as such for the unflinching support bestowed on me all these while.

I am also elated and grateful for the goodwill messages and prayers from the Oti regional Youth wing and wish to respectfully implore you to continually offer me such unconditional support so that we can together vindicate the confidence, trust and hope you have reposed in me to the service of the Oti regional Youth wing.

I wish to reiterate my firm assurance to the Youths that,I shall work assiduously any day, anywhere, at any time and without any modicum of fear or favour in holding the fort and succinctly discharging my mandate as expected. Oti region is coming and Oti region has indeed come for the good people of Oti.

And to all who shared stakes in making this possible. The strife and toil will all be meaningless if we do not work tooth and nail to consummate the hardwork and resources we have invested in the creation of the Oti region.

I recognize the fact that we have a lot to do in turning the fortunes of the NPP in the infant Oti region and make it the stronghold of the NPP in honour of the President.

Such humongous responsibility cannot be undertaken without the youths who are the backbone and constitute more than half of the party membership.

Therefore, through reignited synergy, patriotism and God, the famous agenda of making Oti region great and strong shall be possible together.

That is the very least we can do for the sake of the love for God, Party and country.

Thank you.

Hukash Muntari

Oti Deputy Regional Youth Organiser.

