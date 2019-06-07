May Allah Help You Secure Another Term In 2020—Chief Imam Prays For Akufo-Addo

The Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheik Abdul-Mumin Harun has prayed to God to grant the President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo another four-year term to lead the country.

He said the President needs another term to be able to continue his policies and continuously support the Muslim community in Ghana.

Sheik Harun was speaking at the Kumasi Central Mosque during this year's Edul-Fitr prayers.

The Regional Imam cited the implementation of the government’s policies such the 1D1F, the Free SHS and the planting for Food and Jobs as reasons for his prayer for the President.

He said the policies have helped Ghanaians including the Muslim communities in the country.

“May God Almighty help our President Nana Akufo-Addo so he can secure. We are praying for Nana Akufo Addo, we are behind him. Any Government that comes we support and pray for it, but we pray that Nana Akufo-Addo secures another four-year term in office”, he prayed

Chief Imam's endorsement reflects Ghanaian view-NPP Organizer

Ashanti Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Adumako said the endorsement by the Imam was a true reflection of the views of the general Ghanaian populace.

He indicated that the NPP administration is the only Government that has Muslims at heart and has continuously supported the Muslim community in all spheres.

“I am not surprised the Regional Chief Imam has endorsed the President because he has compared all the various Governments that have come. And comparing the NDC Government and the NPP Government who has done a lot for just two years, no wonder he has to endorse President Akufo-Addo”, he said

The NPP Regional organizer called on Ghanaians to be patient and support the Government to fulfil and deliver all the promises it made prior to the 2016 general elections.

---citinewsroom