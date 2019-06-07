Speaker Summons Interior Minister Over Rampant Kidnapping

Mr Ambrose Dery

Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has summoned the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery to appear before the august House next week over the spate of kidnapping in the country.

This was after the Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Friday June 7, raised the issue about recent kidnapping of foreign nationals in the country.

The Minister for the Interior is expected to appear before the lawmakers at plenary on Tuesday June 11, to give accounts of the state of the country internal security.

Mr Ablakwa said in spite of the security agencies reports of efforts being made, the spate of kidnapping was still rising.

He recalled the kidnapped three girls in Takoradi, that are yet to be found, an Estonia Diploma and an Indian man who was rescued by police after the criminal syndicates demanded Ghs500,000 before he was released.

According to him, only yesterday, two Canadian ladies who are on volunteer programme at Kumasi were also kidnapped and are yet to be rescued.

Ablakwa who is a Member of Parliament for North Tongu said people could no longer go about their legitimate businesses freely without fear of being kidnapped, stressing that, it had impacted negatively on the country.

While urging the security agencies to intensify efforts and deploy all possible means to rescue the Canadian girld, the lawmaker said the issue has created a lot of apprehension on the country and that it was proper the Interior Minister brief the nation through Parliament on the state of security.

He said, the kidnapping issue has spot the eyes of the international community and it does not look good for the country, nothing that, the Canadian Embassy has warned it's citizens to be alert.