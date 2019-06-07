Uber, Old Mutual, Security Experts Improve Safety For Driver-Partners In Ghana

Registered driver-partners on the Uber app in Ghana, had the opportunity to engage safety and security experts, representatives from Old Mutual Insurance, and members of the local Uber team at a workshop geared towards improving overall safety while on a Uber trip.

The sessions highlighted different topics like how to minimize risks and prevent potential accidents while driving, driving with the correct vehicle registration documents, improving their wellbeing and stress management for driver-partners, and a thorough run-through of Uber’s in-app safety features.

Commenting on the sessions, Lola Kassim; General Manager for West Africa at Uber said: “Safety is at the heart of all we do at Uber, and we are always working to build a better experience for driver-partners registered on the app. We think it’s important to collaborate with safety, health and security experts, as well as organizations like Old Mutual to organize workshops that provide driver-partners with relevant and useful safety tips, thereby empowering them to make safer decisions, before, during and after every ride. As safety is a critical pillar to us at Uber, we are striving to ensure that driver-partners have access to information that improves quality and safety while on the road.”

She continued, “The safety workshops are being organized simultaneously for driver-partners in Accra and Kumasi,” said Jessica Poku; Country Manager for Uber in Ghana. “A key focus for us at Uber is to help make cities safer, and that includes listening to those who protect and serve our communities every day. These workshops are designed to give driver-partners access to knowledge and information facilitated by subject matter experts on a wide variety of subjects that are critical to safety while on trips.”

Speaking on the collaboration between Old Mutual and Uber, Rita Adu Boateng; Head of Marketing and Communication for Old Mutual said: “We are passionate about helping our customers achieve their financial goals and we believe they can only achieve their financial goals if they are safe. We at Old Mutual are excited about this partnership as it provides us with the platform to work together with Uber to equip driver-partners with safety tips that will ensure that they are safe at all times”.

The safety workshop is part of a recurring Safety initiative organized by Uber as a way of amplifying and reiterating its commitment to safety; of making rides safer and more secure for driver-partners and riders through our safety features. Safety workshops have been organized by Uber across Sub-Saharan Africa in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Lagos, Abuja, Kumasi, and Accra, with upcoming workshops in Kampala and Dar Es Salaam.

Uber will mark its third year of operations in Accra, Ghana on June 9 2019, and will announce a series of activities and initiatives for its community of driver-partners and riders in Accra and Kumasi.