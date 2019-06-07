Suhum MP Donates Mathematical Sets To BECE Candidates

FREDRICK Opare-Ansah, Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region has presented about 2000 mathematical sets to the BECE Candidates in Junior and Senior High schools in the constituency.

The free distribution of the mathematical sets cost the MP several thousands of Ghana cedis.

The donation was done on his behalf by the constituency executives by the Constituency Communication Officer, Odei Augustine.

He said the mathematical sets were very important, not only in the study of mathematics but in other disciplines.

The Suhum MP also doled an amount of Twenty thousand Ghana cedis (Gh¢ 20,000) to the Suhum Municipal Directorate of Education to sponsor the mock examinations for about One thousand nine hundred (1, 900) BECE candidates in the constituency.

The exercise aimed to prepare the candidates for the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Opare Ansah also absorbed all charges for the examination including invigilators remuneration, cost of transportation for examination materials and marking allowances.