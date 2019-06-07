Asesewa MP Donates To Three Institutions

JOSEPH Tetteh aka Joe Tee, Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region has donated to three state institutions in his Constituency.

The beneficiaries are; Asesewa Anglican JHS who received 6 teachers tables and Chairs. Asesewa District Police Command also received One HP desktop Computer set, Office table, and chair.

The Asesewa District of the Ghana Fire Service also received 10 students mattresses, 20 students' beds, One HP desktop computer set, and one HP multi-purpose printer.

The MP who won the Krobo seat for the ruling New Patriotic Party for the first time with a wide margin in the past elections also presented 420 reflector vests to be shared among the beneficiary institutions for road safety of their officers who use motorbikes.

The MP after the presentations said this not being the first of its kind he has done in his Constituency, adding that ''this will surely not be the last since he has a lot of donations to make to other institutions in the coming days ahead''.

Mr. Felix Nartey Odjao, the DCE for Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly who received the items on behalf of the Institutions applauded the MP for the area for his active participation in transforming the area for the best.

He also assured the MP of his maximum support in all his endeavors.

Deborah Afi Babatunde, the area District Education Director on behalf of all the beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the MP for always supporting the state institutions in the area.