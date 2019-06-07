Ghana, U.S. Strengthen Maternal And Child Health Services

On June 6, the Ministry of Health together with the United States Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) held a Maternal and Child Survival Symposium.

Over 150 participants from the Ministry of Health; the Ghana Health Service; the National Health Insurance Authority; the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; the Nursing and Midwifery Council; and, the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives attended the event.

Participants were encouraged to continue scaling up innovative, high-impact maternal and child health interventions to improve health outcomes in Ghana.

The symposium featured a series of panel discussions, presentations, and a “Knowledge Marketplace.”

This marketplace showcased e-learning training modules where students can access high-quality learning materials through the computer laboratory or their smartphones, tablets, and personal laptops.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Nana Adjei-Mensah, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, and Health Office Director of USAID/Ghana, Ms. Janean Davis, delivered remarks.

Ms. Davis noted the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration.

“We can accomplish so much more when we coordinate and join forces. We look forward to continuing this partnership with the Government of Ghana’s health system.”

For over 50 years, the American people, through USAID, has devoted substantial resources to improve maternal and child health in Ghana.

USAID’s support refurbished 72 nursing and midwifery skills laboratories in health facilities. These laboratories provide opportunities for nurses and midwives to strengthen their clinical skills in an improved pre-service learning environment.

Further, through USAID assistance, the Ghana Health Service trained 5,323 Community Health Management Committee members and 748 Community Health Workers on the new Community-based Health Planning and Services policy and guidelines; developed early childcare training materials; and, trained frontline health workers to integrate responsive parenting into community health and nutrition services.

In close collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority, USAID invested in an actuarial study to inform the benefit package redesign, including primary health care in Community-based Health Planning and Services.

