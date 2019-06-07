Gonjaland Youth Association(GLYA) Calls for Peace in Bole.

Leadership of the Gonjaland Youth Association has called for calm in Bole following Wednesday's Chieftaincy clashes that disrupted the celebration of Eid-ul-fitr prayers in Bole.

The clashes which was caused by a chieftaincy dispute, led to the destruction of properties including houses and vehicles.

In a statement signed by the National President Mohammed Aminu the Association dated Thursday June 6, the association condemned the acts of burning and vandalising of properties by a cross section of the youth and admonished the feuding factions to cooperate with the Savannah Regional Security Committee, the Gonja Traditional Council Mediation committee and all stakeholders to work towards resolving the dispute.

"The Gonja kingdom has a unique tradition especially on matters of chieftaincy in Ghana and as such, we humbly appeal and urge that the tradition and customs of Gonja be adhered to and respected"

The statement further states that "peace is essential for the development of Gonjaland and we the youth are pleading with our leaders especially the eminent members of the mediation committee to timely and fairly deal with the issues in accordance with the custom, tradition and the laws of Ghana"

They commended the Savannah Regional Minister Adam Salifu Braimah for his swift response to protect lives and safeguard properties in Bole.

GONJALAND YOUTH ASSOCIATION

6th June 2019

PRESS RELEASE

The leadership of Gonjaland Youth Association wishes to call on all factions in the Bole Traditional Area particularly the Youth to be calm in respect of the unfortunate incident which disrupted the Eid prayer on Wednesday, 5th June, 2019.

We wish to call on the various leaders and all other stakeholders in Gonjaland to preach peace particularly in Bole and to avoid any acts or utterances that has the tendency to create further tension in the area or any other part of Gonjaland.

We are committed to finding a lasting solution to this and similar problems in Gonjaland to promote peace and development in Gonjaland. We shall not relent in our efforts at achieving peaceful coexistence especially in Bole and all other areas in Gonjaland.

The Association is working together with all stakeholders including the Gonja Traditional Council in other to address the issues amicably and to ensure a lasting peace in Bole and Gonjaland as a whole.

The Gonja Kingdom has a unique tradition especially on matters of Chieftaincy in Ghana.

It is in this regard that, we humbly urge that the tradition and custom of Gonja be adhered to and respected.

Peace is essential for the development of Gonjaland and we the youth are pleading with our leaders in Gonjaland especially the the Eminent Members of the Mediation Team led by Gyira the Buipewura and all other stakeholders in respect of these matters to timely and fairly deal with the issues in accordance with the custom, tradition and the laws of Ghana.

The unique role that they are playing today that will remain part of our history and for which future generations will remember them.

We commend the Regional Minister, Hon. Salifu Braimah and the Security Agencies for their timely interventions to protect lives and safeguard properties in Bole.

We urge our respected chiefs in Bole and the Youth in particular to remain calm while we all continue to follow due process towards finding a lasting solution to all the disputes.

SIGNED

MOHAMMED AMIN OSMAN

(PRESIDENT, GLYA )

0244578594

Issued By

Borejinkpr Habibu Muftawu

(PRO GLYA)

0240130711