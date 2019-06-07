East Gonja Graduates Association helps the needy in Salaga

A youth group in the East Gonja Municipality 'East Gonja Graduates Association has presented food and assorted drinks to the needy in Salaga.

The gesture which forms part of activities marking this year Eid-ul-fitr celebration is to give food to the needy in society in line with Islamic teachings.

The youth first visited the Salaga Local Prisons and presented the food to the inmates before moving to the Salaga Teaching Hospital to make same presentation to patients at the hospital.

Presenting the items to the inmates, the leader of the group Alhaji Muftawu Hairat said, the association as part of its social responsibility to the community decided to feed some people on Salla day.

"We are in a Muslim dominated community and as we make merry today, it is important to share with others who are not in their homes due to circumstances"

He appealed to the youth to be law abiding to fit into the society to drive home development.

Mawusi Akpo, the ward in charge of the paediatric ward of the Salaga government hospital thanked the group for the gesture.

She said "some of the patients were wondering where to get food to eat on 'Salla' day and they will be happy to receive this from you"