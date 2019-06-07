Court Dismisses Ofosu-Ampofo

A High Court has dismissed an application by embattled National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo asking it to dismiss out the charges brought against him.

The National Democratic Congress Chairman is facing charges of conspiracy to cause harm and assault on a public officer.

The lawyers of Mr. Ofosu Ampofo in their application prayed the court to strike out the charge of assault on a public officer brought against their client who is also facing another charge of conspiracy to cause harm

According to them the charge was defective because the prosecution failed to provide particulars on it. But the judge in his ruling said the charges are grounded in law hence not fatal. He then adjourned the case to the 8th of July for full trial to begin.

He has already pleaded guilty to the charges and is on a GH¢100,000 bail.

The case against Ofosu Ampofo

The facts as presented by the prosecution were that in January this year, a by-election was conducted at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency as a result of the demise of its Member of Parliament.

Prosecution said there were disturbances in course of the elections and on February 3, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo met the Party's Communication Directors at its Headquarters located at Adabraka, a suburb of Accra.

The prosecution said an audio recording which came out of the meeting and was circulated by a cross-section of the media contained a set-up of a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Chairman of the National Peace Council among others.

Prosecution said the tape was intercepted by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service.

The Prosecution said in the audio Mr Ofosu-Ampofo was heard inciting the communicators of the Party to molest both the EC and Peace Council Chairpersons and scheming on how to brutalize their opponents and creating a general sense of insecurity in the country.

—citinewsroom