Freddie Blay Dodges CHRAJ

Mr Freddie Blay said the buses were purchased with a bank loan but the Coalition for Social Justice in their petition stated that the purchase of the buses amounted to vote buying and a case of corruption which must be probed by Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

CHRAJ in investigating the matter wrote to Mr. Blay two months ago requesting his response to the petition.

The Commission also asked him to produce the custom declaration forms and other forms covering duties paid for the vehicles.

This information, according to CHRAJ, was needed so they could proceed with the probe.

CHRAJ says neither Mr Blay nor his lawyers have responded to their request compelling it to file an application seeking to commit the politician for contempt.

100 of the buses were cleared at the port last year

The Commission told the court Mr Blay has refused to respond to a petition filed against him by the Coalition of Social Justice and wants a custodial sentence to be imposed on him.

Lawyers for CHRAJ said they have, so far, sent the documents to the NPP Headquarters and offices of the Daily Guide newspaper – which is owned by Mr Blay - but have yet to obtain a response from the NPP chairman.

The court, presided over by Justice George Koomson, however, directed that CHRAJ attempts reaching Mr Blay at his private residence.

The case has been adjourned to June 25.

—Joynews