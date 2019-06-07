NPP Belgium Vows To Snatch NDC Seats

Belgium branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to snatch more parliamentary seats from the National Democratic Congress(NDC) come 2020.

Benjamin Abieku Baiden, the NPP Belgium Organizer, has stated emphatically that the NDC would lose more parliamentary seats to the ruling NPP in the Central Region.

“The NDC will lose more of their seats to us in the Central Region in 2020 and that will contribute to help my beloved NPP to retain political power”, Abieku Baiden said.

In an exclusive interview with the DAILY GUIDE, he said the NPP Belgium branch would adopt more polling stations to help them snatch the NDC seats.

“We have plans of adopting some of the NPP constituencies where the NDC are occupying the parliamentary seats in the Central Region and give them the required support.

“We shall provide logistical and financial support to these orphan constituencies so that they can become strong and snatch the seats from the NDC in 2020”, he assured.

Abieku Baiden disclosed that the NPP Belgium branch offered similar support to some constituencies in the Central Region and it helped the party to win the 2016 polls.

He saluted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his tireless efforts which has contributed to improve the fortunes of the country in just two-and-half-years.

Abieku Baiden urged Ghanaians to renew the mandate of the NPP government in 2020, saying “Ghana needs NPP in power for more years to help develop the country properly”.

—Daily Guide