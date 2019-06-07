Koforidua: Non compliance of traffic light laws "killing" hawkers, pedestrians

Hawkers as well as pedestrians in Koforidua are complaining about bad attitude of some motorists of disobeying traffic light regulations.

Their complain comes after numerous instances where some hawkers and pedestrians were either knockdown or nearly knockdown by irresponsible motorists.

The aggrieved interviewees blamed both drivers and motor riders for refusing to stop even if the traffic light is indicating the red alert which is a threat to their lives.

Speaking to D.J Police on Bryt Fm "Gyaso Gyaso" show, some hawkers indicated the situation is worrying especially with motor riders as they allege "no motor rider stops when the light is red and we wonder if they're not allowed to stop by law".

"We know selling at the traffic light is not allowed but it doesn't mean we should also be killed by drivers. That is the only way to make a living so authorities must act fast before these drivers start killing us" some pedestrians said profusely.

The reporter's investigation show that police officers are sometimes deployed to some traffic light joints to monitor activities of motorists but that seems not to constant and also just done with only those in the central business area alone.

Traffic lights on the Kasadjan highway however, is mostly left unattended to giving irresponsible motorists the opportunity to defray traffic light registrations.