Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP Donates 3,250 Maths Sets To BECE Candidates

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western Region has donated 3,250 mathematical sets to Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Municipality.

The donation forms part of his well-wishes to the candidates to motivate them ahead of their final exams.

The donation also comes just a fortnight he donated 250 furniture set to the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Education Directorate.

Junior High School final year student across the country are expected to write their final exams (BECE) on Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14, 2019.

Speaking at a short ceremony held at the Tarkwa Roman Parish Basic School Assembly Hall on Thursday, June 6, 2019, the MP, Hon. George Mireku Duker tasked the candidates to do their very best to pass the exams as the 'Generational Free SHS Programme and Scholarships' await them to further and achieve their dreams to the fullest.

Hon. Duker urges them to study hard and make the area very proud.

He, therefore, cautioned them to avoid any examination malpractices to prevent the cancellation of their examination since their future depends on it.

"I am pleading with you to avoid any malpractices that will prevent you from furthering your education because you are caught in these acts, they will cancel your papers so stay away from it and let your books be your everything", he said.

He continued, "I know with God all things are possible and all of you are going to come out with good grades so I urge you to go with vim and courageous."

On his part, the Municipal Education Director for the area, Mr. Alex Kwaku Duah, thanked the MP for his continuous support towards the development of education in the area.

He also advised the candidates to observe the rules and regulations for the conduct of the examination.

The candidates expressed their profound appreciation to the MP for the kind gesture.

The MP was accompanied by the NPP Constituency Executives, the Presiding Member for the area, Hon. Benjamin Kesse, some Staff of the Assembly, the media among others.