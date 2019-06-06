NPP Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency Wishes BECE Candidates Well

On behalf of the Member for Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Mrs.), Municipal Chief Executive (MCE ) Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh, the Constituency Executive Committee led by its Chairman Abiam Kuntu Danso, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, Council of Elders, Patrons and the entire membership of the New Patriotic Party we wish our younger brothers and sisters well as they start their Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) on Monday 10th June, 2017.

This is the defining moment of your lives and we hope that you are not leaving any stone unturned in your quest for success. Hardwork is the building blocks of success and it is our fervent hope and expectation that your handwork pays off.

Our only caution to you is that please do not be tempted to engage in any form of examination malpractice as it can be inimical to your progress and erode all the gains made so far. Please eschew all forms of complacency and remain focused as you enter the exams hall.

We wish to commend all parents and guardians for the key and influential roles played in the lives of the candidates thus far and pray for success. To our gallant teachers, we salute you for your hardwork in preparing and guiding our wards for this all important exercise. It is our prayer that your efforts will not be in vain.

We hope that the over 4500 Mathematical Sets distributed to each and every one of you by Hon. Lawyer (Mrs) Barbara Oteng-Gyasi will in no small way to motivate you to work hard to come out with resounding success.

Let us take this opportunity to reiterate the NPP government's commitment and resolve to implement the audacious Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, it is our fervent hope that you will emerge victorious from your BECE exams to take advantage of this all important policy.

May success crown all your efforts and may God bless us all.

Thank you.

...Signed...

Felix Kwame Quainoo

Director of communications

New Patriotic Party

Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, Bogoso