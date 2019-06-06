Techiman Keep Fit Clubs To Climax Eid-Ul Fitr With Sporting Activities

The Techiman Reform Keep fit Clubs Association (TERKCA) on the 9th of June will bring all the keep fit clubs in Techiman, the capital of Bono East region together for sporting activities.

The event which is scheduled to take place at the Techiman Methodist Park will feature over16 keep fit clubs in the municipality.

Mr Samuel Oduro Dwomo, the Chairman of the mother association of all the keep fit clubs in the Techiman Municipality is hopeful that, the much-anticipated sporting event will not only keep members fit but will also foster unity among the youth and other community members.

He noted that "Techiman is blessed with a lot of sporting talents, especially in soccer. These talents are spread across various keep fit clubs. Come and experience mouth wetting entertainment."

He added that "TERKCA currently has an ongoing football league but occasionally we organise events of this nature to give glory to Allah and also enhance unity amongst ourselves. We hope to produce players for the national team someday."

The event which is expected to bring together over 100s will feature clubs such as Friendship, Holy Family. Unity, complex, The Blues, Blessing, Victory, Ultimate, Aworo Ano, Gye nyame, The Great, Peace, Step One, Royals, Storm and Joy Keep fit club.

Just like many other sporting games, the bragging moments have heated up with many of the clubs aiming to win the trophy.