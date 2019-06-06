Man Kills Himself On UEW Campus

A middle-aged man has been found dead at the University of Education Winneba in what authorities believe is a suicide.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, Public Relations Officer for the University Ernest Azutiga explained that the deceased was not a student of the University.

“I can confirm that someone committed suicide on campus. I can also confirm that based on the investigations by the Police, the person is not a student of UEW. Someone went on to his farm but when he was returning, he found a body hanging there and then he informed campus security who came over and also informed the Municipal Police,”Mr. Azutiga said

Mr. Azutiga said the campus security is reviewing the situation and will “come out with appropriate measures to minimize these incidents.”

---citinewsroom