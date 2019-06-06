BAC Provides Entrepreneurship For Birim Central Youth

The Birim Central Municipal Directorate of the Business Advisory Centre (BAC) has provided some youth in the Municipality employable skills in pastries and leather works training to equip them manage their own businesses.

The training which is under the Youth Entrepreneurship and Employable Programme (YEEP) of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) is to help provide employable skills in entrepreneurship and business management to the youth.

Mr Richard Mongson, the Municipal Manager, told the ISD in an interview at the close of a five-day training programme at Aboabo and Oda Nkwanta that the programme was being supported by the Government of Ghana under the Rural Enterprise Project.

He said the youth between the ages of 15 to 35 year, who were mostly unemployed and those already into Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSSMEs) were targeted to benefit from the programme.

The aim is to help curtail illegal mining, illegal migrations, save lives and help the youth to contribute to the nation building process.

The goal, he said was to help to alleviate poverty, enhance community prosperity and aid in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Dennis Agyei, the Assembly Member for Oda Nkwanta commended the NBSSI and the government for the initiative, saying it would serve as a lifelong relief for the people with respect to poverty and unemployment.

Victoria Baidoo of Aboabo who went through the leader works training programme successfully commended the BAC for the initiative and said her plan was to establish a local shoe shop in her community, adding that she would very soon secure a license for such operation.

She however expressed appreciation to the Government of Ghana through the NBSSI and the Rural Enterprises Programme for the intervention and appealed to them for more support by providing start up kits to participants after training.