Abuakwa North MP Donate Motorbikes, Items To Schools

GIFTY Twum Ampofo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region who double as the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has donated educational materials to the area Education Directorate in her constituency.

The items include 1,600 mathematical sets, 60 laptops, 102 marker boards, and 5 motorbikes. The mathematical sets were meant to be disbursed among the BECE candidates in the municipality.

Mrs Gifty Ampofo after presenting the items to the MCE, Mr Twum-Ampofo reiterated her commitment to supporting the development of education in the constituency.

She stressed that the motorbikes are mainly for the circuit supervisors to enhance supervision and promote teaching and learning.

“Every year since I became an MP, I provide a mathematical set for the BECE candidates in my constituency for both private and government schools. This time around, I added laptops. The Craig school got five laptops, five because they are sharing their computer laboratory with their primary school and I learned most of their computers are broken down” she said.

She explained that she donated the laptops to enhance teaching and learning and also for students to appreciate that,’’ we are in a digitalized era where children must see this gadget and learn about them’’.

The Municipal Director of Education, Grace Owusuaa who received the items on behalf of the schools, commended the MP for the kind gesture, saying her continuous support to schools in the Municipality had contributed greatly to improve academic performance.

She appealed to the MP to assist them in refurbishing the school since most of the buildings are in the deplorable state, adding that the hazards involve in using chalk as teachers, saying it is a big relieve after presenting marker boards to the schools.

She, therefore, promised the MP to work hard so the investment made will not be an exercise in futility.