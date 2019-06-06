Obuasi East DCE Presents 800 Desks To The District Educational Directorate

The Obuasi East District Educational Directorate on Tuesday, June 4 , 2019 received 800 pieces of mono and dual desks (600 dual and 200 mono) from the District Chief Executive, Hon. Faustina Amissah for onward distribution to basic schools to facilitate effective teaching and learning in the District.

Presenting the Desks, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Faustina Amissah emphasized the need to motivate basic schools with needed logistics to make teaching and learning comfortable as we prepare children into the future.

She stressed that the Government's free Senior High Educational Policy would be successful and more attractive if children are well prepared from the basic level.

Words of advice were sent out by the DCE to all 2019 BECE candidates, as she urged them to put in their very best of efforts and use the opportunity as a stepping stone to climb higher onto the educational ladder to secure a better future.

The Municipal Educational Director, Madam Regina Teni Mumuni admitted that the issue of furniture was still a major problem despite all the efforts made by the Member of Parliament of the Obuasi East Constituency Hon.Dr. Partrick Boakye Yiadom to provide a good number of furniture for the sector in July, 2018.

She commended the Assembly for the timely intervention.

She said the desks would go a long way to solve issues of congestion and malpractices in classrooms due to insufficient desk and improve concentration on the part of pupils to attain academic excellence.

She then urged teachers to take good care of the desks by directing students to put them into good use in the course of ensuring development in the District's Educational sector.

Present during the handing over ceremony were the District Coordinating Director Mr. Emmanuel Ntoso, Heads of Department, Assembly Members and the Media.