Rosatom To Build 4 More Latest Generation III+ Power Units In China By 2028

A general contract for Russian-designed power units No. 3 and No. 4 construction with VVER-1200 reactors at Xudapu nuclear power plant was signed on June 5 in Moscow in presence of heads of Russia and China.

The official signing ceremony took place during President of China Xi Jinping state visit to Russia.

The documents were signed by the representatives of Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division ASE and the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) enterprisers.

According to Rosatom General Director Alexey Likhachev: “Today we have moved a Russian-designed NPP construction project on the new site to the practical stage of implementation. Taking into account the previously signed contract for the Tianwan NPP, together with our Сhinese partners we have to build four latest Generation III+ power units until 2028”.

The general contract for the construction of Russian-designed power units No. 7 and No. 8 based on VVER-1200 reactor technology at Tianwan NPP was signed earlier in March 2019.

Xudapu NPP units No. 3 and No. 4 power start-ups are scheduled for 2027 and 2028, respectively. As for the Tianwan NPP, the power start-up of unit No. 7 is scheduled for 2026 while unit No. 8 power start-up is planned for 2027.

Сontracts formulation was held in line with strategic package of agreements defining key areas for development of cooperation between Russia and China in nuclear energy sector for the coming decades. The strategic package of agreements was signed on June 8, 2018, during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to China.