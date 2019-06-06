Methodist Priest Attacked On Sunday

Armed robbers on Sunday invaded the manse of the Mount Sinai Methodist Church at New-Dawhenya and robbed the Circuit Minister and his family of their personal belongings.

Reverend Joseph K. Yeboah, the Circuit Minister, narrating the incident to the Ghana News Agency said the two robbers wearing masks and wielding guns broke into the manse at about 0230 hours.

Reverend Yeboah added that they threatened them and instructed them to keep mute demanding him and his wife to hand over their wedding rings and phones to them, which they obliged.

He said after that, they pushed them into the bathroom and tried locking the door but could not so one of them stood guard with them.

According to him, they searched their bedroom, bags and wardrobes and marched them into his in-law and children's room and searched there too for money after enquiring who else was in the house with them.

He indicated that they threatened to kill them as they specifically asked for the handbag his wife used the previous day adding that one of them picked and wore one of his church branded clothes as they were molesting them.

Rev Yeboah further said the robbers who left the manse at about 0400 hours also searched their car after which they threw the key away which was later found.

They succeeded in robbing them of all their phones, iPad, Samsung Galaxy tablet, i5hp laptop, clothes and an unspecified amount of money.

The incident has since been reported to the Dawhenya Police.

---GNA