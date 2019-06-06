Modern Ghana logo

06.06.2019 General News

Zoomlion Donates To National Chief Imam On Eid-Ul- Fitr

By Staff Writer
Waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has donated Ten thousand Ghana cedis (GHC10,000.00), thirty (30) bags of rice and twenty (20) boxes of cooking oil for the celebration of this year's Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Presenting the cash and items, Deputy Managing Director of Zoomlion, Mrs. Gloria Anti expressed satisfaction with the relationship that exists between the National Chief Imam and the Muslim Community in Ghana on one hand and Zoomlion Ghana Limited on the other.

She said the kind gesture was also to celebrate the Chief Imam's centinary birthday which is this year.

Mrs Anti particularly commended the Chief Imam for his sustained prayers for the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and the management and staff of Zoomlion.

She assured the Chief Imam of more collaborations geared towards keeping our Zingo communities clean.

On his part, the National Chief Imam thanked Mrs. Gloria Anti and her entourage for coming to celebrate the Eid-Ul- Fitr with them.

He was full of praises to Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong for always keeping him (Chief Imam) in mind. According to him, Dr. Agyepong has paid courtesy calls and presented gifts even when there was no festivity and therefore prayed the Almighty Allah to continue to open all doors for the Jospong Group of Companies and Zoomlion to excel in their mandates for the benefit of humanity.

He used the opportunity to urged Muslims to be sanitation conscious during and after the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

