Chiefs And Youth Commend Nwabiagya North MP

Chiefs of Barekese, Fufuo, and surrounding communities in the Nwabiagya North constituency have commended Member of Parliament for the area for what they describe as wise future investments.

Their increasing admiration for Hon Benito Owusu Bio stems from his serious commitment to education in the area.

According to the Chiefs and people, the future of children in the area depend largely on education, hence his commitment to constructing educational facilities across the constituency gives them great pleasure.

The Chiefs who spoke at separate gatherings on Monday during an inspection tour by the MP of some ongoing works in the constituency expressed willingness to support the legislator in his quest to develop the area.

Hon Benito Owusu Bio inspected the construction of boys and girls dormitories at the Barekese Senior High school. The boy's dormitory is in its foundation stage while the girls’ is 80 percent complete.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of six-unit classroom blocks at Barekese and Fufuo

Sod Cutting

The MP also cut the sod for the construction of Nwabiagya North District Assembly at Barekese and also together with Chiefs cut sod for the construction of six-unit classroom block at Asuofua.

Speaking to this journalist at the sidelines of one of the gatherings, Hon Owusu Bio said he will not be stampeded into venturing into areas which are not his core responsibility.

He said his strong focus on education is as a result of the vision of president Akufo Addo to make education free for all Senior High school going children.

“In this era of free education, ignorance should not be entertained at all hence I want to do everything to help our children at the primary and Junior High school levels so that they will also go and taste free education”.

He admitted that not everyone would understand and support why he is prioritizing children at the basic education level but he would surely be remembered in the future for very good reasons.

Meanwhile, the chiefs have promised to give him any land he needs for developmental projects in the constituency starting with the construction of the two-storey District Assembly block.

The District Chief Executive of Nwabiagya North Hon Rebecca Yeboah who accompanied the MP encouraged the people to give the MP and herself their full support as they will rest not in developing the area.

The DCE also rallied support from all well-meaning NPP members in the area to support the MP with good hearts and clear conscience as it would eventually be in the party’s interest.