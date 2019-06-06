NDC B/A Pro-forum Wishes Muslims A Happy Eidul-Fitr

Congratulations on your successful end of Ramadan fasting. May Allah provide you the joy and happiness of this season.

As we celebrate the Eid holiday together, the leadership of B/A PROFORUM extend a very special thanks to the entire fraternity of the Muslim community for the warm friendship and the collectively peaceful coexistence we have enjoyed all along. More especially to our colleague Muslim NDC Professionals who have been with us all along, we celebrate the Ramadan with you.

The remarkable leadership as provided by our most venerable National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu over the years cannot be underestimated. He is such a blessing to Ghana.

Peace is Golden, Peace is diamond and peace is all. As we join the world in celebrating this special day with you, we ask, that this Eid bring us endless peace for a sweeter victory2020 for the NDC!!

I take this opportunity to request a special prayer for the entire membership of NDC PROFORUM National, the B/A PROFORUM and the other Regional Branches that God give us the Wisdom, Energy, and Commitment to provide the requisite intellectual partnership to the leadership frontiers of our party for Victory2020!

Though the victory tarries, I am confident it is near!

God bless Ghana, God bless our Muslims, and God bless B /A PROFORUM!!

Happy Eidal-Fitr, Happy Festival of Breaking the Fast!

Signed

PETER SUAKA

SEC. B/A PROFORUM