MCE Urges Parents To Take Advantage Of Free SHS As She Observes Eid Al-Fitr

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon Janet Tulasi Mensah, has urged parents in the municipality to take advantage of the Free SHS educational policy to enroll their wards during the next academic year.

She has also advised residents to observe good sanitation and environmental practices to prevent cholera and minimize flooding. The MCE was addressing the Muslim Community at the Atomic Mosque to mark Eid Al-Fitr.

RAMADAN

Ramadan, in Islam, is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the new moon.

Islamic tradition states that it was during Ramadan, on the “Night of Power” (Laylat al-Qadr), which is commemorated on one of the last 10 nights of Ramadan, usually the 27th night, that God revealed to the Prophet Muhammad the Qur'an, Islam’s holy book, as a guidance for the people.”

For Muslims, Ramadan is a period of introspection, communal prayer (ṣalāt) in the Mosque, and reading of the Qur'an. God forgives the past sins of those who observe the holy month with fasting, prayer, and faithful intention.

EID AL-FITR CELEBRATION

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the 30-day fasting period for Muslims and one of the five (5) Pillars of Islam, and the beginning of Shawwal, the next Lunar Month.

In the Ga East Municipality, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, with the PM, Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, joined Muslim faithful gathered at the forecourt of the Atomic Mosque to observe Eid Al-Fitr.

Addressing the gathering, Hon Janet Tulasi Mensah noted that Ramadan is significant for self and nation development and encouraged the Muslim community to persevere in their prayers even after the fast to help advance the development of the municipality and nation at large.

"For thirty (30) days you've fasted and prayed for self and national advancement, both spiritually and physically. As you break the fast and celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, it is our expectation that you'll continue to pray for your own spiritual and physical development and that of the nation. Together, let's work to advance the development of the municipality and the nation, Ghana, as a whole", the MCE said.

She further entreated parents and guardians to take advantage of the numerous government intervention programmes and policies such as the Free SHS educational policy, Nursing and Teachers-training programmes.

"Government has initiated several programmes and policies that parents and young people must take advantage of. There's Free SHS, and also Nursing and Teachers-training which come with allowances so I encourage parents and the youth to seize this opportunity to continue their education and earn livelihoods. The Assembly is also making efforts to enroll young people into apprenticeship programmes and we must access this also", Hon Janet Tulasi Mensah appealed.

The Ga East MCE again educated the congregation on several developmental issues including sanitation, flooding, and security.

She said sanitation remains one of the teething challenges the municipality faced which according to her is caused by poor sanitation practices and lack of dumping site following the closure of the Pantang Dump Site.

"We must change our attitudes and behaviours towards sanitation and the environment and support President Nana Addo's vision of making "Accra the Cleanest City in Africa. We must desist from dumping refuse indiscriminately especially dumping into gutters and drains as it contributes to flooding", the MCE said.

She further talked about the various initiatives her administration has embarked upon to combat the sanitation and environmental challenges in the municipality citing the formation of "Sanitation Clubs" in all the 31 Basic Schools which aims at inculcating best sanitation practices in the children propping them up to plant trees and green their compounds and immediate surroundings as well as the launch of the "Operation Clean Ga East" programme which saw the reintroduction of "Saman Saman".

She urged the Muslim community to emulate the example of the Church of Pentecost in helping address the sanitation situation in the country and advised households without toilets to sign onto the GAMA Sanitation and Water project which provides affordable but modern household toilets.

Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah also touched on the flooding situation in the municipality, stating that the Assembly is swiftly working to dredge all waterlogged and waterways and drains as well as desilt choked gutters with about 1.5 km dredging exercise already undertaken at Ashongman Pure Water as the starting point.

She, however, cautioned people who build in waterways or close to drains and streams to stop the practice and advised landowners not to sell lands in such areas without consulting the Assembly.

The MCE pledge to support the Atomic Mosque to put their frontage into good shape as requested.

Zongo Chief of Dome Pillar 2, Alhaji Mohammed Ibn Abdallah, praised the MCE for her good works and positive relations towards the Muslim leaders and community in the municipality and pledged that they will selflessly support her to ensure that the municipality becomes an enviable one among its peers in Ghana and beyond.

The Imam of the Atomic Mosque led prayers for the President, his Vice, government officials, the nation, municipality, MP and the MCE and the Assembly.

Eid Mubarak!!!