Eid-ul-Fitr: Prestea /Huni-Valley MP, MCE Urge Muslims To Live In Peace

Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea/Huni-Valley constituency and the Municipal Chief Executive of the area Mr Mozart Kweku Owuh, has urged Muslims to continue to live in peace and unity.

According to them, this will help in the constituency's forward march to development.

Addressing Muslims on behalf of the MP at the Abosso mosque to mark this year's Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration on Wednesday June 5, the MCE commended all Muslims for devoting 30 days of fasting and praying for the prosperity of everyone in the area.

The MCE together with NPP constituency executives and other dignitaries joined the worshippers to pray at the Abosso mosque.

Muslims worldwide celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr to mark the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting, they offer prayers for blessings for their families, communities and the country during the period.

He urges all Muslims to emulate prophet Mohammed by preaching peace since it brings happiness and promotes peaceful co-existence.

"For me, peace is key to creating and maintaining lasting unity and harmony, for our constituency, peace helps bring the stability and unity necessary for achieving greater economic and social progress and development so let us continue to create the feeling of love, trust and brotherhood among ourselves because development process cannot go ahead without peace," he said.

He exhorted the youth in particular to eschew all forms of social vices such as drug abuse, armed robbery, occultism and other dangerous practices.

The MCE underscored the important role the Muslim community plays in the socio-economic development of the constituency.

In commemoration of the celebration, the MP and MCE donated 70 dual desks to the Islamic School at Abosso to tackle.

Mr. Owuh, said, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi is committed to supporting and assisting widows, orphans and brilliant but needy children, especially in the Zongo communities.

He further asked the Imam and the entire congregation to pray for Allah's protection and wisdom for President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Bawumia and the MP as they deliver on all promises made to the good people of Prestea/Huni-Valley constituency.

The Abosso chief Imam assured that Muslims would continue to play their role for peace and tranquillity to continue to prevail.

He appealed to the MP and the Municipal Assembly to provide them with a KG block and painting of the faded Islamic school.