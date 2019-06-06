Students Loan Crisis: Disappointed Students Threaten To Vote Out Akufo-Addo

In the wake of payment delays of the second installment of student loans for the 2018/2019 academic year, some dissatisfied applicants have resorted to social media to express their frustration at government.

Students have turned to the public comments section on the Facebook page of the Students Loan Trust Fund to vent their anger at the scheme managers and government after going through the second semester without receiving loans they applied for.

While some described the SLTF as a sham, others openly rained insults on government and threatened to vote out President Akufo-Addo in the next election in 2020.

For the first time in many years, majority of student applicants in Ghana's universities and polytechnics have gone through an entire semester without being paid student loans.

Below are screenshots of some of the comments on the Students Loan Trust Fund page on Facebook: