06.06.2019

Students Loan Crisis: Disappointed Students Threaten To Vote Out Akufo-Addo

By Lord Kweku Sekyi
In the wake of payment delays of the second installment of student loans for the 2018/2019 academic year, some dissatisfied applicants have resorted to social media to express their frustration at government.

Students have turned to the public comments section on the Facebook page of the Students Loan Trust Fund to vent their anger at the scheme managers and government after going through the second semester without receiving loans they applied for.

While some described the SLTF as a sham, others openly rained insults on government and threatened to vote out President Akufo-Addo in the next election in 2020.

For the first time in many years, majority of student applicants in Ghana's universities and polytechnics have gone through an entire semester without being paid student loans.

Below are screenshots of some of the comments on the Students Loan Trust Fund page on Facebook:

66201930200 swnaredq5k screenshot 20190606005155

66201930226 i41p266ffa screenshot 20190606005331

66201930251 ptkwn0y442 screenshot 20190606005407

66201930357 0g830m4yyt screenshot 20190606005415

66201930358 h40o2s6eey screenshot 20190606005501

66201930435 0f730m4yxs screenshot 20190606005509

66201930537 n6iul8w331 screenshot 20190606005550

66201930538 1h830n4aau screenshot 20190606005701

66201930550 wbreuigtto screenshot 20190606005824

66201930615 23041q5dcw screenshot 20190606005919

Lord Kweku Sekyi
Lord Kweku Sekyi Western Regional Correspondent
