Access Bank To Host Chinese Business Forum In Accra

As part of increasing efforts to enhance trade and facilitate investment in the country, Access Bank Ghana, one of the largest retail banks in Ghana today, will be hosting a special business forum in Accra for Asian companies including Chinese related businesses at the Alisa Hotel on Friday, June 7.

Under the theme “Broadening the Gateway to the Asian Business World: the Access Bank Approach’, the event will bring together several local and Olumide Olatunji, MD of Access Bank Ghana foreign companies to deliberate on key issues that affect their businesses and trade between both countries.

Speaking on the upcoming event, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Olumide Olatunji emphasized the important role of Chinese businesses in fostering economic growth across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy, and thus the need for more organized conversations that can spur on their business growth.

He further reiterated, “In line with the Bank’s strategy to become Africa’s gateway to the world by 2022, we have taken extra steps to further strengthen our relations with our diverse clientele.

The Forum will, therefore, seek to provide an avenue to enhance Asian trade in Ghana, on the back of the tremendous impact Asian business operations have made within our dear country”.

The Bank’s maiden Chinese Business Forum will bring a diverse mix of speakers to the fore, including the Chinese Economic and Commercial Consular of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Ghana, Consular Chai Zhijing, the Head of Chinese Desk for Access Bank Group, Wenhia Zhang among others.

Attendance is free and interested participants may pre-register by contacting Paulina Fosu on 0540 981942 or email [email protected]

This event is being organized in the wake of several calls for foreign investors to take advantage of Ghana’s favourable economic environment. Access Bank Ghana continues to place a huge priority on efforts that enhance trade and investment across diverse local and foreign-owned businesses. Last year, the Press Release Bank launched a dedicated Chinese business desk and also recently unveiled the German Desk Ghana in collaboration with the DEG and AHK in Ghana.

Today, the Access Bank Group is the largest bank in Africa by customers with a presence in almost every continent including key global economic centres such as London, Dubai, Lebanon, and Beijing.