MTN Supports Eid, Launches 21 Days Of Y’ello Care

The Ashanti regional Office of the Chief Imam received food and beverage items worth five thousand cedis from MTN-Ghana on Monday.

The donation which included an undisclosed amount of money and a ram to the regional Chief Imam and the Eid Planning Committee was to enable successful planning and celebration of Ramadan.

MTN-Ghana, through its regional office, has been supportive to Muslims in the region in diverse ways including their Eid celebrations.

Senior Manager, General Trade- MTN Northern Business District speaking to journalists after the presentation of the items noted that it is a declaration of their belief in the Moslem faith.

MTN he said, considers the Ramadan fast sacred hence their continuous support to their celebrations over the years.

‘’MTN respects the art of faith and worship and has consistently donated to support Muslims during Ramadan and the EID that follows the fast and this year the company is doing so to affirm its belief in the act’’, Mr. Amoh noted.

He said their continuous supply of SIM cards to Hajj pilgrims ‘to help them roam’ at reduced prices shows clearly their cordial relationship with Muslims.

Special Assistant to the Regional Chief Imam, Ustaz Ahmed Seidu expressed his delight and gratitude to MTN for the kind gesture.

He said MTN has continuously donated to support Muslims during Ramadan and the ensuing EID, and for that, they will forever be grateful.

‘’We at the Regional chief Imam’s office are grateful to MTN for showing tremendous support to us and unceasingly giving to support us at Ramadan and the EID that follows and we pray the company does well in business so as to be able to support the Ghanaian economy’’, Sheikh Ustaz stressed.

YELLO CARE:

In a related development, MTN Ghana has launched this year’s Yello care season.

Yello Care is a 21-day voluntary work undertaken by MTN staff across the country.

The staff of the company at these times join management to undertake clean-up exercise, paint and also donate needful items to health and educational facilities across the country.

This year’s 21 days of Yello Care promises to be huge with some smart collaboration made by MTN.

With the National Youth Authority and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Psychiatric Department partaking the voluntary service, more work is expected to be done with particularly many youths benefiting from psychiatry assistance.

Nii Adotey Mingle, General Manager-MTN Northern Business District who spoke at the launch urged staff to give off their best in rendering services to communities they would tour for the voluntary work.