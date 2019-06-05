IMF Warns US-China Tariffs To Slash Global Growth In 2020
By Staff Writer
Managing Director of the IMF, Christine Lagarde
Current and threatened US-China tariffs could slash global economic output by 0.5% in 2020, the International Monetary Fund revealed on Wednesday as world finance leaders prepare to meet in Japan this weekend.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a blog and briefing note for G20 finance ministers and central bank governors that taxing all trade between the two countries, as President Donald Trump has threatened, would cause some $455 billion in gross domestic product to evaporate — a loss larger than G20 member South Africa’s economy.
“These are self-inflicted wounds that must be avoided,” Lagarde said in an IMF blog post. “How? By removing the recently implemented trade barriers and by avoiding further barriers in whatever form.”
---Reuters