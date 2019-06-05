NDC Proforum-North America Wish Muslims In Diaspora Eid Mubarak

The leadership of the NDC Proforum-North America congratulates all our brothers and sisters in the forum and the entire Ghanaian diaspora Muslim community for a successful Ramadan and wish you “Eid Mubarak”.

It is our hope that your renewed strength during your fast in the past month will further energies you to thrive in all spheres of your lives.

To our brothers and sisters back home we urge moderation in the celebrations and pray against such eventualities that often mar the beauty and sanctity of Eid al-Fitr. Religious celebrations such as the Eid is a time for greater bonding and communion as a nation.

The NDC Proforum celebrates with all Muslims and recognizes a common desire to seek justice equality and prosperity for mankind. May the blessings of Allah and the guidance of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) see us through. "Barka da Sallah".

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana.

Signed

Arnold Appiah

President