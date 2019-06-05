Eid-Ul-Fitr: Jacob Osei Yeboah Wish Muslims Happy Celebration

Jacob Osei Yeboah

To All Noble Muslims Especially The Youth of Ghana,

Assalaamu alaikum wa rahmatullaahi wa barakaatuhu

On behalf of the office of JOY2012 and my own behalf, we wish you unprecedented Eid for a peaceful celebration.

This Eid Fitr 2019 is very special to Muslims and Ghanaians in many respects than one. Our Eminence National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, made his centenary (100 years) Birthday Celebrations quite a Sterling spiritual leadership in Ghana, who cannot allow his followers to be under religious dogmatism. He did this by attending Christian Church Service.

His action reinforces the real secrets of lessons at Zongo that most people do not know, except those of us who experienced it from birth. Lessons are; Respect fellow human being, defend the poor and stand for the Truth.

His action and spiritual fatherly gesture open the eyes of Christians to False Prophets in Ghana, tearing people and enriching themselves with the “Fear Inducement Industry”. He demonstrated by Jesus words “their Fruits you shall know them”.

Muslim Youth at Agogo rejected Rice and Oil gifts from their MP to show that Muslims cannot be bought by Food but will stand for the Truth.

As most of us were born at the Zongo, our critical analysis in the ongoing democratisation is enabling politicians to redefine and refocus the rightful application of resources to meet at least the basic necessities of life in the Zongo communities in Ghana.

We must be wary of promises that have no in-depth substance but a pragmatic endeavour that can ensure an increase in knowledge-based communities at the Zongo. Such endeavour will not only be a great advantage in terms of improved social amenities but also the total transformation of the individual and the right application of Islam for the benefit of the entire nation.

As a nation, we are being challenged by Terrorists who are not Real Muslims but capitalise on polarised community to perpetuate their evil intentions against Islam. These terrorists kill all for their own agenda being it Muslims at Mosques, Christians at Church, women in markets etc.

The end of this Ramadan will enable Muslim youth to resolve to protect Ghana and expose such terrorists especially from Burkina Faso.

As I argue with some of you, some of us are also and equally products of the Zongo communities. However, we are who we are because we had the opportunity to have quality school education that was affordable by our low-income parents and ran shoulder to shoulder with those from rich families. Free SHS is ambitious but selfless and righteous. We need to urge the government to improve on the quality and infrastructure at the SHS.

It is therefore our Allah given duty to ensure quality education by government schools in all Zongo communities. This must be our leverage for 2020 election even as we celebrate the Eid this year.

“Allaah ta'aalaa will never change His blessings and the fortunes of a people unless the people take the initiative to change themselves. "For surely Allah will never change the grace which He hath bestowed on a people until they change what is in their (own) souls; and verily Allaah is He Who heareth and knoweth (all things)." (Qur'aan: Al-Anfaal, 8:53)

Happy Eid to all Muslims.

Jacob Osei Yeboah, 2012 & 2016 Independent Presidential Candidate , JOY2012.

Thanks and Regards

Jacob Yeboah

No.7 Senchi Street

Airport Residential Area, Accra