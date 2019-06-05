[Full Text] NDC Marks World Environment Day

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) joins millions around the world in commemoration of the World Environment Day. The day is used to create global awareness and action for the protection of the environment and is celebrated annually on 5th June.

The National Democratic Congress heralded the celebration of this year’s event with a Tree planting exercise to launch the 40th anniversary commemoration of June 4th uprising.

The party as part of its 27th anniversary intends to plant a minimum of 27000 trees in the month of June, to protect our environment and also to demonstrate the preparedness of the party to take measures in protecting the environment. All 275 constituencies are expected to plant at least 100 trees.

While taking steps to protect the environment, we wish to condemn the continuous depletion of our forest reserves. It is even more worrying that high profiled political leaders within the current government are alleged to be aiding foreigners to deplete our vegetation.

We call on all well-meaning Ghanaians, to help fight this menace of environmental degradation. We must all assist in bequeathing a healthier environment to the next generation.

Signed

Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

General Secretary