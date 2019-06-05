GOIL Gets New Managing Director

Mr. Kwame Osei-Prempeh Acting MD& Group CEO, GOIL

Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh is now the Acting Managing Director and Group Chief Executive of GOIL Company Limited.

He replaces Mr Patrick Akorli who has taken his leave prior to retirement after 23 years of service to GOIL.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Manager, Robert Okyere, Mr. Osei-Prempeh appointment took effect from 3rd June 2019.

Below is the full statement:

The Board of Directors of GOIL Company Limited has appointed Mr. Kwame Osei-Prempeh as the Acting Managing Director and Group Chief Executive of GOIL Company Limited.

His appointment took effect from 3rd June 2019. Mr. Osel-Prempeh has been a Board Member of GOIL since 2017. He takes over from Mr. Patrick Akorli who has taken his leave prior to retirement after 23 years of service to GOIL.

Mr Osei-Prempeh has a wealth of experience in public service and in private practice as a senior legal practitioner. He served as Ghana's Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from June 2006 to January 2009 and was the Member of Parliament for Nsuta Kwamang Beposo in the Ashanti Region between 1997 and 2013.

Robert Kyere

Public Relations Manager