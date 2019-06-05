Eid-Ul-Fitr: Don’t Go Back To Business As Usual— Akufo-Addo To Muslims

President Akufo-Addo has told Muslims not to “go back to business as usual” after undertaking the 29 days of fasting and intense prayers during the month of Ramadan.

While commending the Muslim population for the spiritual exercise, the president in the wake of terror alert in Ghana, also appealed to them to report suspicious characters in their neighborhood to foil any attack, JoyNews' Latiff Iddris reports.

“I believe our nation needs all the virtues that Islam requires us to cultivate during the month of Ramadan. These include good neighbourliness, sacrifice and discipline,” Nana Akufo-Addo said to a gathering of Muslims at the Black Star Square in Accra Wednesday, June 5, to mark the celebration of Eid Ul Fitr.

He said: “each one of us is an integral part of our nation and for most parts, we are defined by how well our nation does. You must, therefore, be prepared to uphold these virtues to help ensure that our nation makes the desired progress which will then allow us as citizens, to realise our hopes and aspirations…”

Meanwhile, the president has given assurance that government will continue to pursue policies that will lead to the delivering of prosperity for the Ghanaian people.

–Myjoyonline