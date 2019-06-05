352 Bece Candidates In Krachi West Receive Mathematical Sets From Hon. Francis Ntem Odenkey

The Assemblyman of Kantakofore electoral area in the Krachi west District on Friday (31/05/2019) ended the distribution of 352 Mathematical Sets to candidates writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) in the Krachi west District.The Assemblyman for Kantakofore Hon Odenkey presented the mathematical sets to seven JHS',namely Ankaase Matamallam JHS, Bommoden JHS, Shehu Umaru JHS,Bunda JHS, Abujuro JHS,Gyanekrom JHS and KRASEC JHS.

This benevolency and kind gesture is as part of his social responsibility on educational empowerment

Hon. Odenkey took the opportunity to motivate and inspire the candidates at their various schools after the presentation.

He told them that they have no excuse than to perform well in the exams so they can also continue their education to SHS and be prominent people in future.

The students couldn't hide their joy and said ''Thank you'" to the Hon. Odenkey , and assured him they will put to good use the Mathematical Sets they have received and also work hard to make the grades so they can also continue to SHS and become great in future.

The Assembyman Hon.Odenkey also as part of his social responsibility has done numerous presentations to various communities like presentation of 2 packets of Iron sheets and cements to victims of a rain storm disaster at Old worotor,One house,One toilet at Kantakofore, distribution of school uniforms to some Primary and Jhs students within Kete-Krachi among others.

Story by

Hukash Muntari

Youth Activist and A socio-political commentator.