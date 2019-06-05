Eid-Ul-Fitr: Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP Wish Muslims Well

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency in the Western Region, Hon. George Mireku Duker has sent well-wishes to all Muslims across the country as they celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr today.

In his goodwill message, he urges all Muslims across the globe to reflect on their sacrifices to Allah and humanity during this period.

He used the occasion to advise the Muslims to be measured in their celebration in order to have a successful end devoid of attacks.

The MP appeals to the Muslims to pray for President Akufo-Addo led Government for more knowledge to develop this country.

"The Hon. MP humbly appeal to all Muslims to use this occasion to pray for the nation and our stupendous President, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for continual knowledge to develop this country", the statement pleaded.

Below is the full statement:

For Immediate Release

HON. GEORGE MIREKU DUKER WISHES ALL MUSLIMS A HAPPY EID-UL-FITR

As today marks Eid-Ul-Fitr, The honorable Member of Parliament for the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Hon. George Mireku Duker is pleased to wish all Muslims in his constituency, Ghana and across the world a happy and a merry Eid-Ul-Fitr which marks an imperative milestone on the Islamic Calendar signifying the end of the 30-day spiritual fasting.

Hon. George Mireku Duker is urging all Muslims to reflect on their sacrifices to Allah and humanity during this season and humbly appeal for a moderation in the celebration.

The Hon. MP humbly appeal to all Muslims to use this occasion to pray for the nation and our stupendous President, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for continual knowledge to develop this country.

Once again, the Hon. MP wishes all Muslims a magical Eid Ul-Fitr and hope that, may this milestone occasion bring all Muslims much happiness and as they celebrate with their loved ones, May this season fill their heart with lovely spectacles.

In line with the celebrations, Hon. George Mireku Duker will today host the Muslim community at the Presbyterian Park, Brenakyim, Tarkwa for a Get-Together.

Eid Mubarak!

Thank you.

Signed!

Office of The MP Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency.