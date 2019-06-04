GhanaPostGPS App To Boost 2020 Census Data Collection

The Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, has hailed the GhanaPostGPS App, hinting it will help the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to enhance the collection of data in the upcoming census in 2020.

Addressing a section of the media after a brief meeting between officials of GhanaPost and GSS in Accra on Tuesday, Prof. Annim said the entire data collection method has transitioned from paper to computer-based data collection.

“The use of the GhanaPostGPS App will simplify the collection of data such us Geo codes, Region, District and Locality which always form part of data collected in every census since 1960,” he noted.

“The 2020 Population and Housing Census (PHC) would provide a comprehensive list of locations of structures; schools, hospitals among others to help Ghana Post improve on their service delivery,” Prof. Annim added.

The Chief Commercial Officer of GhanaPost, Mr. Jonathan Ansah, who led his delegation was optimistic about the collaboration, adding arrangement will be made to train the GSS team about the App in order to generate accurate data for a successful census.

GhanaPostGPS is Ghana's official digital property addressing system which ensures that all locations in the country are addressed. With GhanaPostGPS, every location has a unique digital address. The digital address is a composite of the postcode (region, district & area code) plus a unique address.

Ghana Statistical Service is set to undertake a national census in 2020, a trial population and housing census is on-going to provide a base for accurate report and data collection.