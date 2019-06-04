Ghana Manufacturing Awards: Luxxis Communications, Twellium Win Big

Luxxis Communications, a fast growing outfit in the advertising industry has once again made the headline for its creative prowess.

The recent success story of Twellium Industries Limited at the 2018 Ghana Manufacturing Awards has been linked to its creativity and versatility.

That ensured that the beverage and water manufacturing company went home with the emerging brand of the year, marketing campaign of the year and the product of the year awards.

As an anchor, Luxxis Communications has successfully kept its clients afloat with innovative strategies and campaigns that do not only drive sales but also establish them as frontiers in their respective fields.

A release by Luxxis Communications stated “Our engineering vision and the beyond the horizon point of sales that we aspire to take every client is directly linked to Twellium’s success story.

“At Luxxis Communications, the dream is yours and the work is ours. With a selfless team of visual thinkers, who believe in the possibilities of what it can be, where you must be and most importantly positioning you as a leader in your jurisdiction.

“We cater for all your advertising needs providing you with professional services like Branding, Social Media and Web Management, Digital Marketing, PR and Event Managements, Video Production, Photography, Media Buying, Web and App Development and Printing.”

It added “If you want to get to the zenith of what you envision for your company, Luxxis Communications is your most preferred partner to tag along on this journey.”