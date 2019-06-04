AG Shoots Down Manasseh's Weak Evidence Against Zoomlion

The Attorney General’s Department headed by Madam Gloria Akuffo has responded to Multimedia Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni indicating that the evidence he provided to the outfit in respect of corruption against Zoomlion cannot sustain a prosecution.

According to a statement issued on Monday June 3, 2019, in response to claims files regarding the matter had gone missing, the A-G revealed that no such thing had happened.

“The CHRAJ report submitted in June 2018 is on a 2007 contract on Sanitation Improvement Programme and waste management. There is also a CID docket currently under review by the office which covers sanitation related contracts between 2012 and 2017. These are two separate matters and both the docket from CID and the CHRAJ report are receiving the necessary attention by our office”, the response sighted by MyNewsGh.com said.

The A-G, however, stated that it is still looking forward to receiving more documents from the journalist as those he presented were not enough ground for prosecution after meeting him once on the matter.

During a prosecution retreat, the said journalists was invited to give an overview of evidence he claimed to have which would assist the department with its work. Upon presenting his brief, officers of the department explained to him that the information he provided was insufficient to sustain a prosecution thus the need for further evidence gathering.

He promised to provide more documents but has since been unable to do so. He subsequently directed us to the director, legal of the Auditor-General’s Office for the documents we require. The department remains in touch with the director and is yet to receive the full complement of the promised documents”, the statement added.

It added “the department continues to work diligently to ensure that the tenets of justice are upheld in all matters brought before it. The department further urges journalists to desist from hurried attempts to misreport matters in a manner that causes public apprehension.