Road Minister Supports Muslims

Amoako Atta, the Minister of Road and Highways who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Atiwa West Constituency in the Eastern Region has presented food items and an undisclosed amount of money to support Mulsim groups in his constituency during the period Ramadan.

The items include 20 bags of rice, 10 bags of sugar and 10 cartons of frytol oil to the 14 zongo communities in the area.

The items were presented by the Atiwa West District Chief Executive, Mr. Isaac Akomaning Asamoah, to the District Chief Imam on behalf of the Minister.

During the presentation, the DCE asked the recipients to pray for President, Nana Akufo-Addo, his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as appointees of the government to work hard to ensure the progress of the constituency, and for the country.

Mr. Isaac Akomaning Asamoah further thanked the leaders of the Muslim community for working assiduously to ensure their members co-exist peacefully with members of other faith groups within the District.

The Rep of the Kwabeng Chief Imam who received the items speaking on behalf of their members thanked the legislator for her kind gesture and prayed for Allah’s blessings and protection for her.