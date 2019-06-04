Re-appointing Bribe Taker Robert Sarfo Means You Endorse Thievery—Eric Adjei To Akufo-Addo

Mr Eric Adjei

The Outspoken Deputy Bono Regional Communication Officer of the Opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr Eric Adjei has cautioned President Akufo-Addo against appointing Mr Robert Sarfo Mensah to head any agency in the country.

His comment follows rumours making rounds on social media, that the former National Sports Authority boss, Robert Sarfo Mensah is being considered to head one of the development authorities under the Special Development Ministry.

He described Robert Sarfo Mensah as a dishonest and corrupt person, who does not deserve to serve in any public office after he was allegedly caught on tape by Investigate journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas taking bribe to facilitate matches in the famous number 12 documentary.

"For someone who was caught in glare engaging in Visa racketeering during the gold coast games in Australia, for someone who was seen in Anas Armeyawu Anas' video taking a bribe of 5,000 Ghana cedis and engaging in thievery using a state agency, the National Sports Authority to be appointed once again, shows how serious we are as a nation with our fight against corruption and abuse of power.'

Read full statement below;

WILL THE ANCHOR HOLD IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION BY MR PRESIDENT??

"People want to work with somebody who feels shame, who worries about the perceptions of others. Dishonesty is something we don't like in others." this quote by Frans de waal should sum up what appointing authorities ought to know in this country.

In a country where honest people are denied the chance to serve, dishonest people serve and evil triumph.

A bird just whispered that a scenario that has become the order of the day in this government is yet again showing it ugly face with an impending appointment of one Mr. Robert Sarfo Mensah who has been fingered in several corrupt cases.

For someone who was caught in glare engaging in Visa racketeering during the gold coast games in Australia, for someone who was seen in Anas Armeyawu Anas' video taking a bribe of 5,000 Ghana cedis and engaging in thievery using a state agency, the National Sports Authority to be appointed once again, shows how serious we are as a nation with our fight against corruption and abuse of power.

For a dishonest person, a very corrupt and a thief like Robert Sarfo Mensah to be appointed to head a development authority means only one thing.

It is an indication evil deeds are becoming parts and parcel of our culture, not because it is practiced by everybody, but the few engaged in it, have been left to do it with impunity

It is for this reason that I call on the President, to as a matter of urgency reconsider the decision to appoint this man who lacks the moral values to hold any state office

Signed.

ERIC ADJEI

BONO, DEPUTY REGIONAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

📞0244643758