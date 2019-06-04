Prestea/Huni-Valley MP Gives 4,464 Mathematical Sets To BECE Candidate

The Member of Parliament for the Prestea/Huni-Valley Constituency, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has presented candidates sitting for the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in her constituency with 4,464 mathematical sets to help them write the exams without stress.

The legislator has over the years made series of donation to BECE candidates to ensure that no candidate lacked basic learning inputs required for the examination.

A total of 4,369 candidates from public and private schools, will take part in this year’s examination from her constituency.

Presenting the items at the St. Mathew Anglican School in Huni-Valley on Monday June 3, the MP appealed to students to learn to become responsible citizens in future.

She said the annual presentation of the math sets is a collective effort of the Assembly and her Office to promote quality education in the area.

Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi urged the candidates to build confidence in themselves in order to bring positive results back home.

The MP reiterated governments commitment to improving education in the country hence the introduction of the Free SHS policy to make secondary education affordable to bridge the gap between the rich and poor.

Touching on examination fraud, the MP, cautioned the candidates to avoid any examination malpractices in order not to have their papers cancelled.

The teachers and candidates expressed gratitude to the MP for her kind gesture and her continuous support towards quality education in the constituency.