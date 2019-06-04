Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
04.06.2019 Education

Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw Donates To BECE Candidates In Wa East

By Richmond Eduku
Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw Donates To BECE Candidates In Wa East
1 HOUR AGO EDUCATION

As part of the preparation towards the Basic Education Certificate Examination that is scheduled to kick start on 6th June 2019, Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw has donated mathematical sets to 47 schools across the Wa East constituency in the Upper East Region.

The parliamentary candidate hopeful, started the donations on Monday 3rd June 2019 at the Bulenga and Loggu zones of the constituency.

The donation, he indicated will be carried out in all zones of the constituency covering the 47 registered schools.

Teachers, students and parents expressed gratitude to the parliamentary candidate hopeful for his timely benevolence.

They said, "his gesture is the first of it's kind".

They encouraged him to continue his good works to support the underprivileged in the community.

TOP STORIES

[Video] Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy Calls On Fans To Unite

54 minutes ago

LOKA To Hold 'Welcome Party' For Ken Agyapong To Resume 'Dog...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line