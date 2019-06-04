Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw Donates To BECE Candidates In Wa East

As part of the preparation towards the Basic Education Certificate Examination that is scheduled to kick start on 6th June 2019, Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw has donated mathematical sets to 47 schools across the Wa East constituency in the Upper East Region.

The parliamentary candidate hopeful, started the donations on Monday 3rd June 2019 at the Bulenga and Loggu zones of the constituency.

The donation, he indicated will be carried out in all zones of the constituency covering the 47 registered schools.

Teachers, students and parents expressed gratitude to the parliamentary candidate hopeful for his timely benevolence.

They said, "his gesture is the first of it's kind".

They encouraged him to continue his good works to support the underprivileged in the community.