Banda MP’s Lies Exposed

The Deputy Bono Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Shadrach Abrefa Mensah has described as false, claims by the Member of Parliament for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, that he (Abrefa Mensah) is the BNI Director for Banda district.

The Deputy Youth Organizer said there is no iota of truth in the assertion and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

Last week, the Ahmed Ibrahim, who is also the Deputy Minority Chief Whip, alleged in an interview with Peace FM, an Accra-based radio, that since the NPP came back to power, it has been recruiting its members into the national security set-up and cited the Deputy Bono Regional Youth Organizer of the party as the current BNI Officer for Banda.

“If you go to my constituency, it is the NPP Youth Organizer that Nana Addo has brought there as the BNI,….but during the 2016 campaign ahead of the elections, Shadrach was on the NPP platform and I was Banda Parliamentary candidate”, the Band MP said.

He continued, “We were on various radio stations, he was there with my party communicators and they argued amongst themselves on air and so even now they still see him as an NPP Youth Organizer. When I went to the constituency, he met me and said “Honourable, I’ve now quit politics and now with the BNI” and I said I don’t have any problem with that but if we develop our nation this way, it won’t help.”

Speaking to media in Sunyani, the Deputy Bono Regional Youth Organizer stated categorically that he is not and has never worked with the BNI in any capacity, adding that the BNI officer at Banda does not hold any position in the NPP.

In his opinion, the MP is simply preparing the minds of his constituents about the heavy defeat awaiting him in the 2020 elections considering the fact that he is fast losing popularity in the Banda area owing to his inability to fulfil his numerous campaign promises.

Mr. Abrefa Mensah advised the NDC MP to desist from the lies and rather focus on how he could fulfil the numerous campaign promises he made to his constituents.