Pentecost Prays With BECE Candidates

Sefwi Afere District branch of the Church of Pentecost in the Bodi Constituency in the Western North Region has organised a-day prayer session for all form three students ahead of their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which starts on 10th June, 2019.

The Host Pastor, Daniel Gyan-Hennaopeh in an interview says, the purpose of the prayers is to encourage them and take away any spiritual obstacles, fear and panic among some candidates before and during the examination.

"Normally during examinations, most candidates fail to deliver their best not that they are not brilliant but, maybe some fear and panic. We decided to use this profound medium to encourage, teach and have prayers as well for them so that they can have a sound and concentrated mind ahead their exams", he said.

Aside their spiritual welfare, Mrs Stella Owusu Afari (HR GES Juaboso) and Mr Oheneba Okra Agyemang tutor from Juaboso Senior High School advised the 150 candidates who are preparing for the exams.

In addition, Pastor Daniel Gyan-Henanaopeh advised the students to stay away from examination malpractices in order not to jeopardise their future.